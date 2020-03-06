December 16 gang rape convicts’ to be hanged on March 20

india

Four people convicted for the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder of a young paramedical student in the national capital will hang at 5:30am on March 20, a court in Delhi ordered on Thursday, issuing a black warrant in the case for the fourth time after jail authorities argued that the men have exhausted all legal remedies against their death sentence.

Though the counsel of three of the four convicts sought time from the court to deliberate legal options, additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana observed that there was no statutory bar in issuing the death warrant.

“In view of the same, it is directed... (that the) convicts to be hanged by the neck until they are dead on 20.03.2020 at 5:30am,” the court said, in an order that was welcomed by the mother of the 23-year-old victim.

The victim’s family has accused Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Thakur (31) of delaying their petitions and wasting the time of courts in order to stall the execution process.

After Thursday’s order, Asha Devi, the victim’s mother, said she hopes that the convicts, who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, will finally be hanged.

“Today, a new date has been given because all remedies have been exhausted. I hope that this date is final and they are hanged and my daughter gets justice. There is an end to everything and this is the end for them. Still, till the time they are not hanged, we are ready to fight them. But the biggest victory will be when they are hanged,” she said.

The court set the fresh execution date a day after the President rejected the mercy petition by Gupta, whose curative petition in the Supreme Court was dismissed on March 2. The pleas by his three co-convicts, too, have been rejected.

While a curative petition in the Supreme Court is considered the last judicial resort for redressal of grievances, a mercy plea by the President is the last legal remedy for a litigant.

This is the fourth time that a death warrant has been issued in the keenly watched case.

The first date for the execution (January 22) was postponed to February 1 on the grounds that the convicts were yet to avail all legal remedies. Then, on January 31, the trial court stayed till further orders the execution of the death warrant. On February 17, the court set March 3 as the new date for the hanging of the four convicts. On March 2, the court deferred the hanging again after Gupta filed his mercy plea.

On Thursday, advocate Irfan Ahmed, the public prosecutor (PP) who appeared for the Tihar jail authorities, pointed out that the convicts have availed all legal remedies.

Advocate AP Singh, who appeared for Gupta, Thakur and Sharma, said he wanted to consult his clients about the next step. Singh also said Thakur, after the rejection of his first mercy plea, has filed a second petition, which has details of the financial condition of the family.

Ahmed replied that the jail authorities have no information about the second mercy petition and that they have not got any intimation from the President’s office or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The court asked authorities to convey this information to Thakur and his counsel.

Legal aid counsel advocate Ravi Qazi represented Singh in the court.

While the Supreme Court has rejected Singh and Sharma’s challenges against the rejection of their mercy pleas, Gupta and Thakur have not moved the top court over the dismissal of their pleas.

Advocate Ajay Verma, the convener of National Forum for Prison Reforms, said: “This could be the last and final date and the convicts will not be given any further time as they have exhausted all their remedies. There is no impediment in their hanging.”

Senior advocate Rebecca John said a 14-day period has been granted to the convicts after the rejection of the Gupta’s mercy petition. The Supreme Court, in its 2014 judgment in the Shatrughan Chauhan v. Union of India case, stipulated that there should be a 14-day gap between the rejection of mercy plea by the President and the date of execution.

“Unless the Supreme Court stays the execution for an extraordinary reason, this appears to be the final date,” John said.

The four convicts brutally assaulted and gang-raped the 23-year-old woman on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before throwing her out of the vehicle. The woman died about two weeks later at a hospital in Singapore.

Ram Singh (35), the fifth accused in the case, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail in 2013. A juvenile, the other accused in the case, was convicted by a juvenile justice board in 2015, and was released from a correctional home after serving a three-year term.

In September 2013, a fast-track court awarded death penalty to the four convicts. This was upheld by the high court in March 2014 and by the Supreme Court in May 2017.