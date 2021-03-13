Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi as EV capital: Transport minister Gahlot
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday the AAP government's decision install a charging point at every three kilometers will pave the way for making Delhi the "electric vehicle" capital.
He said the Delhi government has taken a lead across India in creating charging infrastructure for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.
"The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India," a statement quoted the minister as saying.
The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.
All buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will soon have to set aside at least 5 per cent of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. This will also add an estimated 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December, the minister said.
"Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June," Gahlot said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre
- This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum for 'attack on Marathi people'
- His remarks came a day after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in Belgaum also known as Belgavi, had blackened and removed signages and hoardings written in Marathi language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19
- API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses
- Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO
- He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox