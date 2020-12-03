e-paper
Home / India News / Declare journalists who die of coronavirus as Covid-19 warriors: Press council to Centre

Declare journalists who die of coronavirus as Covid-19 warriors: Press council to Centre

The council has sought group insurance schemes for journalists such as the one implemented by the Haryana government

Dec 03, 2020
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker speaks to the relative of a Covid-19 victim, before the cremation in New Delhi on November 13.
A health worker speaks to the relative of a Covid-19 victim, before the cremation in New Delhi on November 13. (File photo)
         

The Press Council of India (PCI) has written a letter to the Centre and state governments saying journalists, who die of coronavirus, be treated as Covid-19 warriors like doctors and offered benefits that those at the forefront of fighting the pandemic get. It has sought group insurance schemes for journalists such as the one implemented by the Haryana government.

“The Council recommends to the Central Government to include the journalists, who died due to Covid-19, in the category of Covid warriors like the doctors and others and confer them with the same benefits,” the letter said.

The Centre has announced Rs50 lakh compensation for doctors and other frontline workers who die fighting the pandemic.

Press Associations such as the Indian Journalists Union, Indian News Cameramen Association, and National Union of Journalists have also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare journalists as Covid-19 warriors.

