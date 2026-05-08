Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said a dedicated platform similar to 'Praja Darbar' will be introduced soon to strengthen public grievance redressal system. Dedicated platform soon to strengthen public grievance redressal system: Andhra CM

Addressing the seventh district collectors conference at the Secretariat, the chief minister called upon public representatives and officials to work together to resolve grievances.

"To strengthen the Public Grievance Redressal System a dedicated platform similar to Praja Darbar would soon be introduced. Public representatives and officials must jointly work towards resolving grievances," Naidu said.

Drawing inspiration from Singapore's grievance redressal model, he emphasised the need for faster and more localised problem-solving, including at the mandal level.

The CM declared that every Friday would be observed as "Field Grievance Day," during which officials would directly visit constituencies to receive and resolve complaints.

Naidu directed collectors to visit each constituency four times every month and treat grievance redressal as a goodwill mission to strengthen people's confidence in government.

He also instructed that all video conferences be restricted to a single day to maximize field engagement.

Further, Naidu noted that online delivery of government services would help reduce corruption, misuse and unnecessary delays.

He said nearly 90 per cent of government services are already available through WhatsApp governance platform and directed officials to ensure all services are integrated by December.

The CM emphasised the need to improve disaster warning systems, regulate illegal constructions in urban areas and strengthen data-driven governance through integrated dashboards and real-time monitoring systems.

Earlier, he said file clearance is the most crucial facet of speed of delivering governance, appreciating Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad for disposing a large number of files within 10 hours.

The chief minister stressed that the sooner the files are cleared the faster government services will be delivered.

"Files clearance is the most important aspect of speed of delivering governance. From the chief secretary to secretaries, heads of departments and up to the mandal level, speed of files clearance must increase," Naidu said.

The CM instructed officials to eliminate manual files, directing them to sync technology with governance while insisting on the importance of retaining a human touch.

He called on ministers and officials to focus on disposing e-files within 24 hours, observing that everybody's performance in clearing files is being documented.

Appreciating ministers, collectors, superintendents of police and secretaries who demonstrated speed in clearing e-files, he expressed contentment over the duration of clearing these documents dropping from days to hours.

Further, Naidu directed officials to identify the quantum of files existing outside the e-office system, insisting district officials to compulsorily generate only e-files.

The CM called on the collectors to think innovatively in delivering services to people.

Meanwhile, IT Secretary K Bhaskar noted that file clearing time statewide has dropped from 10 days to two days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.