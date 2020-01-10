Deepika Padukone went to JNU for film publicity, says Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:52 IST

Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that actor Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was for publicity.

“She went to JNU to grab limelight without investment on a publicity campaign by her (movie) producer,” Sarma said at a press conference on Thursday.

Padukone’s film ‘Chhapaak’ - which is based on the life of an acid attack victim - is releasing on January 10.

Terming it to be a trend among movie actors, Sarma said that ahead of a film’s release they create some controversy and visit public institutions.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that the movie will be tax free in their respective states.

Padukone had visited the JNU campus in New Delhi on January 7 to take part in a protest by students and show solidarity with them against the violence unleashed inside the university on Sunday by some masked goons. Later, speaking to a television channel, Deepika said she was “very angry” at the situation.

Her visit divided social media, where trends ranged from #ISupportDeepika to #BoycottChhapaak.

Sarma accused Left leaning students and teachers of JNU of creating an atmosphere of intolerance where people who don’t subscribe to their ideology are not allowed to express their views.