‘Deeply personal’: Omar Abdullah assures help for houses affected by Pakistani shelling

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday assured every possible help to rebuild homes of people affected by Pakistani shelling near the Line of Control and said "the pain of my people is deeply personal". Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit at the areas affected due to recent attacks from Pakistan, in Uri, Baramulla district, J&K.(PTI )

Abdullah visited the shelling affected areas of Uri, including Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi and Gingal in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Uri Sajad Uri and senior officials of the district administration.

The chief minister has been visiting the shelling affected areas of the Union Territory to take stock of the situation, get a first-hand account of the losses suffered by the people, and share their pain.

"It is our responsibility to provide you help from the government so that your houses are rebuilt," Abdullah said while interacting with the families whose houses were damaged by the shelling in Uri.

The chief minister said the people of Uri have endured pain several times but have risen every time with courage and resilience.

"Visited shelling affected areas of Uri including Salamabad, lagama, Bandi and Gingal. This land has endured so much -- from the impact of the 2005 earthquake to the pain of cross-border shelling. Yet, its people rise every time, with courage in their hearts and resilience in their spirit," Abdullah said in an X post.

In an earlier post, Abdullah said the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir "is deeply personal".

"Heading to Uri today to meet those affected by the recent shelling. Over the past few days, I have witnessed immense pain, loss and unimaginable courage of our people. These visits should have been to share joy and to speak of development, not to offer condolences. The pain of my people is deeply personal," he said.