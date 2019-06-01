Defence agent Gupta gets bail in AgustaWestland case

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent in the AgustaWestland case, and stated that Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to point out a single incident when Gupta tampered with the evidence.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Gupta on a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with two sureties of like amount.

The judge directed that the accused shall join the investigation as and when he will be called by the investigating officer (IO).

The judge also said that Gupta would not travel abroad without prior permission from the court. The court noted in its order that many co-accused having similar and greater role than Gupta have been enlarged on bail.

“Some of the co-accused have not been arrested by ED et al, and complaint has been filed against these accused persons without arrest. The accused Sushen Mohan Gupta is not the accused in CBI case registered with predicate offences,” the judge said in his 16-page order.

While granting the conditional bail, the court said the accused is a 44-year-old citizen of the United States, even though his wife is Indian and his three minor children are studying in Delhi.

It said the accused is having business in India and is an income tax assessee in India. It noted that Gupta had joined the investigation a number of times and the contention of the ED that the accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance. It said the earlier bail application was dismissed as the case was still in the investigation stage and since then circumstances have changed and a charge sheet has also been filed.

Meanwhile, special judge Kumar also allowed Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for treatment.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 21:40 IST