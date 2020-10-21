e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Defence minister Rajnath Singh may visit Sikkim on Dussehra

Defence minister Rajnath Singh may visit Sikkim on Dussehra

As per the defence sources, the Defence Minister is likely to visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese.(AP file photo)
         

Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Sikkim on this Dussehra to boost the morale of troops deployed against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Defence Minister is likely to visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas, defence sources said.

The Defence Minister is also likely to do “shastra puja” at one of the local units deployed in Sikkim near the China border as per the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dushehra by warriors. Last year, he had done it in France while receiving India’s first Rafale fighter aircraft from there.

The Defence Minister may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May this year starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast. India has deployed close to 60,000 soldiers to counter the Chinese Army which first moved troops to transgress into Indian areas in Pangong Lake and other adjoining locations.

tags
top news
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
‘Covid-19 active cases remain below 7.5 lakh’: Health ministry
‘Covid-19 active cases remain below 7.5 lakh’: Health ministry
Sanjay Dutt has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis
Sanjay Dutt has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis
Should India review its relations with Taiwan?
Should India review its relations with Taiwan?
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In