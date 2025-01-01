Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Defence ministry declares 2025 as 'year of reforms'; Rajnath Singh lauds new technologies

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 02:34 PM IST

The armed forces will undergo reforms to enhance technological capabilities for multi-domain operations by 2025, focusing on cyber, space, emerging technologies

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate establishment of integrated theatre commands to bolster jointness among the three services.

On Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said that 2025 will be the year of changes, with the goal of facilitating the creation of integrated theatre commands to strengthen cooperation between the three services(PTI)
On Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said that 2025 will be the year of changes, with the goal of facilitating the creation of integrated theatre commands to strengthen cooperation between the three services(PTI)

The reform measures would be rolled out to transform the armed forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, it said.

The ministry said the focus in 2025 will be on new domains such as cyber and space, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.

Also read: LAC situation ‘stable but sensitive’, says defence ministry

"'Year of Reforms' will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the armed forces," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"It will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country's defence preparedness, thus preparing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation amidst the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

Also read: Unconventional tools of warfare pose a major challenge today: Rajnath Singh

The decision on observing 2025 as the year of reforms was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On