Defence ministry lauds women’s participation in Saudi defence show

The defence ministry on Thursday hailed the participation of women officers of the armed forces at the World Defense Show 2024 at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, saying their presence on the global stage was a testament to the government’s vision of leveraging Nari Shakti (woman power) across domains. Colonel Ponung Doming, Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash and Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth in Riyadh. (Ministry of Defence photo)

Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Colonel Ponung Doming and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash represented the armed forces at the five-day show, which concluded on Thursday.

The development was first reported by HT.

The participation of these three exceptional women officers at the WDS 2024 served as a testament to the growing role of Indian women in the defence landscape, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Kanth, who currently flies the Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, was among the first three women to get commissioned into IAF as a fighter pilot in 2016.

Doming’s unit is constructing a high-altitude road in Ladakh’s Demchok sector to provide connectivity to one of the military’s farthest outposts in the sensitive sector, Fukche, which is just three km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Her unit is also spearheading a key project to upgrade an advanced landing ground near LAC in eastern Ladakh to a full-fledged base for fighter operations.

Prakash, a naval air operations observer, is one for the first women officers in the navy to be serving on board a frontline destroyer, INS Kochi.

The women officers delivered a talk about their remarkable journey at International Indian School, Riyadh on Thursday with around 600 children from various schools attending the event, the ministry said.

“The event will serve as a platform to showcase the diverse talents and leadership skills of Indian women in uniform, inspiring future generations to follow their dreams and cover new grounds,” it said.

On February 7, Kanth took part in a panel discussion at the show on Investing in an Inclusive Future that focussed on gender diversity and representation of women at all levels across the defence domain.

The other speakers in Kanth’s panel included Major General Adel Al-Balawi, head of the armed forces, education and training authority at the Saudi ministry of defense and Air Marshal ME Sampson of the UK Royal Air Force.

“The squadron leader shared her inspiring journey of breaking barriers and soaring through the skies, thus becoming a part of the revered fighter pilot club in India. Her insights on leadership, resilience and the evolving role of women in modern warfare resonated with the diverse audience,” the statement added.