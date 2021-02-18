Defence secretary advises IAF to avoid closure of Jammu airport for 15 days
- He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
Defence secretary Ajay Kumar on Thursday advised the Indian Air Force (IAF) to work in tandem with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and find a way out to avoid closure of Jammu Airport for civilian traffic for 15 days next month, officials privy to the meeting said.
Kumar chaired a meeting in Delhi with the IAF, the AAI and the MES. Deputy secretary of the civil aviation ministry was also present at the meeting.
The IAF recently wrote a letter to the AAI proposing the closure of Jammu Airport for 15 days from March 6 to March 20 for resurfacing runway and undertaking other allied works.
“Defence secretary, who chaired the meeting, asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI on the grounds stating that closure of the Jammu Airport for civilian traffic for 15 straight days was not desirable,” they said.
Also read: EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties
He said that doing so will cause grave inconvenience to the administration and people alike and therefore the IAF should find a way out in tandem with the AAI, they added.
Officials informed that for now, the proposed closure of the airport for 15 straight days may not take place from March 6. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has also taken up the matter with defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Nearly two dozen flights operate to and from the Jammu airport.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had also written to the civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola requesting the resurfacing of the runway to be done in a phased manner to avoid disruption of civilian traffic. Subrahmanyam said in his letter that complete closure of the airport for 15 days would create huge administrative issues for Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the IAF’s letter, private airliners have stopped taking bookings for the 15 day period. The runway work is scheduled to begin on March 5 and end on March 20.
Officials said Air Force Station, Jammu wants a complete closure of the runway for 15 days towards laying of final two top DAC-II layers on the runway surface from March 6 to 20 which has been approved by the Air Headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts
- The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river
- Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar
- The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defence secretary advises IAF to avoid closure of Jammu airport for 15 days
- He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty
- Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured
- The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP
- E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No untoward incident amid ‘Rail Roko’, negligible impact on services: Railways
- The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties
- The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox