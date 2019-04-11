Defying Maoist threats, Bastar sees 10% voting

Defying threats by Maoists, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 10.2 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling on Thursday -- two days after Maoists killed five people in the region.

While Kondgaon area recorded 24 per cent voting from 7 a.m., Shyamgiri saw 10 per cent voting. Long queues of voters were seen in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada where an IED blast triggered by Maoists killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others on Tuesday evening.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:42 IST