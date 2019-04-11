Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Defying Maoist threats, Bastar sees 10% voting

Long queues of voters were seen in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada where an IED blast triggered by Maoists killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others on Tuesday evening.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2019 12:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Raipur
General elections,Bastar,Dantewada
Indians wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of general elections(AP File)

Defying threats by Maoists, Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 10.2 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling on Thursday -- two days after Maoists killed five people in the region.

While Kondgaon area recorded 24 per cent voting from 7 a.m., Shyamgiri saw 10 per cent voting. Long queues of voters were seen in Shyamgiri area of Dantewada where an IED blast triggered by Maoists killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others on Tuesday evening.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:42 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics