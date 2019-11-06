Dehradun murder- Prevented from meeting ex-wife, man kills her brother

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:32 IST

A 52-year-old man killed his 25-year-old former brother-in-law, who was trying to prevent him from meeting his ex-wife, in Dehradun on Tuesday night, said police.

Pawan Sharma was in Premnagar, Dehradun to see his divorced wife Dimple, who lived there with her four kids after the two were divorced in 2015. Dimple didn’t want to see Pawan and called her brother Sunil for help, said a police official.

“On Tuesday evening, Sharma came to the area to meet Dimple. He saw one of their children playing outside and asked her to inform Dimple that he had come to meet her. She, however, refused to meet him and called her brother Sunil on phone,” said a police official, who was privy to investigations but not authorized to speak to the media.

Sunil soon arrived and spoke to Sharma outside his sister’s house before the start of a heated argument saw Pawan attack Sunil with a knife and flee, added the police officer.

Some residents in the locality rushed to help after hearing Sunil shout but Sharma managed to escape after threatening them with the knife. Sunil was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

“According to the initial investigation, it was found that Sunil had prevented Sharma from meeting Dimple even four months ago,” said the police officer quoted above.

Dehradun city SP Shweta Chaubey was at the spot and said a case of murder had been registered against Sharma.

“Prima facie, it seems that he (Pawan) killed Sunil due to a personal dispute. Police have scanned CCTV camera footage of the area, in which he could be seen escaping after the incident. Police teams have been deployed for investigation and search is on to nab him,” she said.