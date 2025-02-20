Menu Explore
Delhi: 18-year-old girl and a man die after MCD truck runs over motorcycle

PTI |
Feb 20, 2025 07:57 PM IST

An 18-year-old girl and another person were killed after an MCD truck ran over their moving motorcycle in Delhi's Govindpuri area on Thursday, police said.

Police have arrested the truck driver and the helper and seized the offending vehicle for further investigation. (Pic used for representation)
The victims were identified as bike rider Javed Khan (32) and Mayra, they said.

Khan was going to drop Mayra at her school on the request of her father as she was getting late.

Police have arrested the truck driver and the helper and seized the offending vehicle for further investigation.

"A PCR call was received at Govindpuri Police Station that an MCD truck ran over a motorcycle, killing two people on the spot near Tughlakabad Extension. A team was immediately sent to the spot," said a senior police officer.

Some of the eyewitness said the impact was so severe that both died on the spot.

Following the incident, the police apprehended the truck driver identified as Jugal Rai, a resident of Okhla, and his assistant Rishi Kumar.

The police shifted both the bodies for post-mortem examination. The motorcycle has also been taken into police custody.

The family members of the victims held a protest after the accident and demanded strict action against the accused.

