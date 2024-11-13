Delhi air pollution: Visibility near-zero amid thick smog; CPCB says AQI 'very poor', IQAir shows 'hazardous' | Details

Residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and nearby areas awoke to a thick layer of smog on Wednesday, which brought visibility down to near-zero levels. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ range, with numerous citizens reporting difficulty breathing. Office goers walk amid a dense layer of smog as the air quality index indicates 'very poor' category early morning in New Delhi on Wednesday.(AP)

Delhi overtook Pakistan's Lahore as the world's most polluted city in Swiss group IQAir's live rankings, with an AQI score of more than 1,000, considered “hazardous”. However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar reached 413 at 10am, rising from 334 recorded at 4pm on Tuesday.

This smog, worsened by the season’s cold, signals a deterioration in pollution levels and raises health concerns for residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the pollution had reduced visibility to 100 metres (328 feet) in some places by around 8 am, news agency Reuters reported.

CPCB data: Area-wise average AQI in Delhi at 10am

Anand Vihar: 413 (PM10 pollutant)

Aya Nagar 428 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Ashok Vihar: 386 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Chandni Chowk: 332 (PM10 pollutant)

IGI Airport (T3): 379 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Jahangirpuri: 399 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Mundka: 375 (PM2.5 pollutant)

RK Puram: 371 (PM2.5 pollutant)

IQAir data: Area-wise average AQI in Delhi at 10am

Anand Vihar: 991 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Aya Nagar 439 (PM2.5 pollutant)

IGI Airport (T3): 344 (PM10 pollutant)

Jahangirpuri: 815 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Mundka: 515 (PM2.5 pollutant)

“Low visibility procedures” were initiated at the city's Indira Gandhi International Airport, operator Delhi International Airport Limited said in a post on social media platform X.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," the authority said.

CAT III is a navigation system that enables aircraft to land even when visibility is low.

The IMD said the city's temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday morning from 17.9C on Tuesday, and may fall further as sunlight remains cut off due to the smog.

Delhi has now marked 15 consecutive days with air quality in the “very poor” category, which began on October 30 when the AQI hit 307. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as “very poor,” while values above 400 are considered “severe.”

In Delhi, vehicular emissions remain a top contributor to pollution, with an estimated share of 10% over the next two days. On Tuesday, this share was slightly higher at 15.5%. Anand Vihar station saw particularly alarming pollution levels, reaching the "severe" category.

Delhi recorded the fourth-worst air quality in the country, trailing behind Hajipur, Chandigarh, and Patna. Prominent pollutants in Delhi were particulate matter PM10, consisting of particles 10 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles, originating from dust, pollen, and vehicle exhaust, are harmful to respiratory health and increase the risk of diseases like asthma and bronchitis.

Additionally, farm fires remain a factor in Delhi’s pollution, though specific data is currently unavailable. Priyanka Singh, from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), noted that the AQI has consistently exceeded 350 this November, except on two occasions when higher wind speeds improved air quality slightly.

Pakistan's Punjab province, which shares a border with India, has also banned outdoor activities, closed schools, and ordered shops, markets and malls to close early in some parts in an effort to protect its citizens from the toxic air.