Delhi's air quality improves to ‘moderate’ days after record December rain; overall AQI at 183

Delhi's air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning, facilitated by the record rain that lashed the city between last Friday and Saturday. People enjoying as the weather gets cleared after two days of rains in National capital at Lodhi Garden in Delhi, on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at around 6 am on Monday stood at 183. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 “severe plus.”

Of the AQI at 38 monitoring stations in the city listed in Sameer app, which provides hourly data on National Air Quality Index, the AQI at 23 stood in the moderate category, while one station - IHBAS, Dilshad Garden - was in the ‘satisfactory’ level with an AQI of 95.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature stood at 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above the season's average for this time of the month.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 225 in the 'poor' category at 4 pm on Sunday. On Saturday, the city's AQI was in the 'moderate' category.

Delhi gets highest single-day Dec rainfall in 101 years

Delhi recorded the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years between Friday and Saturday. According to the weather department, Delhi recorded 41.2 mm rain in the past 24 four hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded the highest-ever rainfall on a single day in the month on December 3, 1923, at 75.7 mm.

The rains also made December 2024 the fifth-highest in terms of monthly rainfall since records began in 1901, an official from the weather department said.

An active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds were cited as reason behing the rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR, the IMD said.