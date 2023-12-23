Delhi air quality 'severe' with AQI 400, GRAP III reimplemented: Gopal Rai

The Commission for Air Quality Management has once again implemented restrictions under GRAP III in Delhi as the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday was recorded under the ‘severe’ category, environment minister Gopal Rai said. Some residents are wearing masks to protect themselves from pollution and smog in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times file)

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 447, which comes under the ‘severe’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

"The air quality index was in ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category in Delhi over the last few days. However, the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category with AQI plunging to 400 following a dip in temperature and the reduction in wind speed. Due to this, the CAQM has implemented restrictions under GRAP III once again," Rai said at a press conference.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 'severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening AQI in the region.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI, the CAQM, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said.

Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR.

Under GRAP Stage-III, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a moderate fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.