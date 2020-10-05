e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi airport changes quarantine ink after Congress leader posts ‘before and after’ photos

Delhi airport changes quarantine ink after Congress leader posts ‘before and after’ photos

Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action, Delhi Airport tweeted.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi complained that his skin became itchy after he was stamped at the Delhi airport. (Photo: Twitter/MYaskhi)
After Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi complained about the quality of the ink being used for stamping international passengers arriving at the Delhi international airport, a fresh batch of ink is now being used from Monday.

“Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now,” Congress national secretary and spokesperson tweeted on Sunday.

All international passengers have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine post arriving in Delhi. However, certain categories of passengers like those with Covid-19 negative certificates from a test done 96 hours prior to the journey are exempted from institutional quarantine. Passengers who have to undergo quarantine at home are stamped “home quarantine” on their hands at the airport.

 

After the Congress leader raised the issue, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri thanked him on Twitter and promised to look into the issue.

 

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We’ve reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities,” Delhi Airport tweeted. “Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue,” it said.

Senior government officials said on Monday that the Delhi state authorities at the airport have started using a fresh batch of ink to stamp the incoming international passengers.

(With PTI Inputs)

