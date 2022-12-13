Delhi airport congestion: DIAL's ‘smart travel tips’ for Terminal 3 passengers

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday shared ‘smart travel tips’ for passengers who have flights from the busy Terminal 3, which has seen extremely long queues in recent days, prompting the Union government to intervene.

“Terminal 3 update at 22:50 hours. Smart Travel Tip: Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother security check experience,” tweeted the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the country's busiest airport.

Smart Travel Tip: Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother security check experience. pic.twitter.com/V5M4D1KOu1 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 13, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the DIAL urged travellers to download Digi Yatra, the newly-launched facial recognition technology (FRT)-based paperless entry facility available at select airports – including the IGI – for seamless domestic travel.

Smart Travel Tip: Low waiting time observed at Terminal 3 with an average waiting time of 0-5 mins across all 16 entry gates. Download #DigiYatra for seamless domestic travel experience https://t.co/RO3F1hjTNM pic.twitter.com/s8SzHoy2Zv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 13, 2022

On Twitter, several people said they were able to make a seamless entry with Digi Yatra.

#DelhiAirport Things seem settled down! Took 24 minutes from entering to getting past security! Kudos @DelhiAirport @JM_Scindia — Magesh Saba (@mageshsaba) December 13, 2022

@digiyatra #DigiYatra #igiairport #igia .... digiyatra seamless entry..till security...time taken fro gate 2 to beyond security roughly 10 mins...well done ... — Shubhojit Pakrasi (@floydfanme) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, at least two carriers – IndiGo and Air India – have said passengers should arrive at the airport at least 3.5 hours before the scheduled departure of their flight, in view of the situation at T3.

