Delhi airport issues advisory for incoming fliers, warns of some delays till 4:30 pm

Passengers flying into Delhi on Thursday may experience some delays, as the Delhi Airport has issued an advisory due to shifting wind patterns near the airport. This has prompted the implementation of Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures for incoming flights. The advisory said all other airport operations and 3 runways at Delhi Airport continue to function as scheduled.(Hindustan Times)

“Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures for Flight Arrivals have been implemented from 1230 IST till 1630 IST today in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, with passenger safety as the highest priority,” the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, all other airport operations and three runways at the airport will continue to function as scheduled.

These measures are a part of standard international and regulatory protocols, which are designed to ensure maximum passenger safety in the event of shifting wind patterns.

The Delhi airport further assured that it was working in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimise any potential disruption.

“However, passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules,” read the advisory.