Delhi airport releases song ahead of Skytrax World Airline Awards

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has released a two-minute song ahead of the Skytrax World Airline Awards that are given based on a global survey of passenger satisfaction. The awards are expected to be given in March-April and have categories such as the world’s best airport services, top 10 airlines, cleanest airline, and best independent lounges. The IGI Airport is the world’s 10th busiest. (Bloomberg)

The IGI Airport’s song has had over six million views on YouTube since it was posted over the weekend. Shot inside Terminal-3 of the airport, the song lists facilities such as fast-track immigration, easy check-in, and self-baggage drop points, global cuisine at the food court, friendly staff that takes care of the elderly and the children, and strong WiFi.

“The idea was to capture the short attention span of travellers, who are primarily millennial and Gen Z, as per government data. We decided to do this using social media, and catchy music with lingo they understand. We have focussed on points important for young people such as free WiFi, Digi Yatra, and self-baggage drop points. The video is gaining over 15,000 views every hour, which is huge for an airport video,” said an official.

The IGI Airport is the world’s 10th busiest with flights to 150 destinations. It has the largest airport lounge. It also provides worldwide baggage and package delivery maintaining net zero carbon emission.