Delhi airport Terminal 2 inaugurated: What are the new features? Sneak peek into refurbished T2

Union aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday inaugurated the newly refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. The comprehensive revamp of the terminal has been done to make the passenger experience smoother and efficient. Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the newly refurbished Delhi Airport Terminal 2 on Saturday (Delhi Airport/X)

The terminal was shut in April to give it a facelift so it could handle the growing passenger traffic at the airport. The new terminal will feature various technologies, including a self-baggage drop system, new passenger boarding kiosks, and modern skylight designs.

Around 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will shift their operation to the new terminal. This will ease congestion, especially during festive seasons, and make the experience smoother.

Self-baggage drop: The new terminal will be equipped with a self-baggage drop facility designed to make travel smoother. According to the official website of Delhi Airport, passengers can quickly check in their luggage without waiting in the check-in queues. Using this technology, passengers can print and attach a bag tag, scan the copy of the bag tag on the conveyor belt and process it on the airline's application.

Also read: Passengers can now opt for Self Baggage Drop at Delhi Airport. Know what it is

Six-passenger boarding bridges: Six-new passenger boarding bridges, equipped with autonomous docking, have been introduced for the first time. According to a report by Business Standard, the autonomous docking system will help the new passengers in boarding with the help of sensors and laser guidance that will automatically align the bridge with the aircraft door once the plane parks.

DigiYatra: DigiYatra, an industry-led facial recognition technology, will be available across all entry gates and security zones at Terminal 2. This will allow passengers to simply scan their faces and pass through checkpoints.

Modern skylight designs: To improve the look and experience of the airport, the terminal will have modern ceilings and skylight designs that create a bright and spacious atmosphere.

Wait time tracker: The Delhi airport wait time tracker will offer real-time updates for wait times at key checkpoints. This will help passengers efficiently plan their journey and minimise delays.

High-resolution display system: Other major improvements include a new high-resolution flight information display system (FIDS).

Safety and accessibility: Safety features in the terminal include advanced fire safety measures and better signage for accessibility, including facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.

Also read: Chandigarh Airport closure only partial, flights to operate for limited hours

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals and four runways. At the inaugural function, Delhi International Airport Limited CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million.