Home / India News / Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October

The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curtailed drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Delhi airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1
The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1, said its operator DIAL on Monday.

The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curtailed drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October,” said a DIAL press release.

From October 1, IndiGo will operate all its flights with call signs between 6E2000 and 6E2999 from the T2 terminal. Moreover, entire flight operations of GoAir will be conducted from the T2 from October 1, said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

“About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to passengers of respective flights,” the DIAL noted.

India suspended scheduled international passenger flights from March 23 and scheduled domestic passenger flights from March 25 due to the pandemic. However, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights from May 25 but in a curtailed manner. Airlines are allowed to operate not more than 60 per cent of pre-Covid domestic flights currently.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under the air bubble arrangements formed with various other countries since July.

