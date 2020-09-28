e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today

Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today

So far, there have been 198,846 Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:56 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Civic officials partially attribute the surge to increased testing capacity in the last month.
Civic officials partially attribute the surge to increased testing capacity in the last month.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

With the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in the month of September, Mumbai is likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases on Monday. Over 50, 000 cases were reported in September so far, the highest number of cases recorded in a month. The city crossed the 0.1 million-mark on July 18. However, the trend of a spike in daily cases post the Ganesh festival in August has continued with over 2, 000 cases a day reported frequently.

So far, there have been 198,846 Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai, including the 2, 261 cases reported on Sunday. The Covid-19 positivity rate is 18.15%. Of the total, 1.62 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged.

Civic officials partially attribute the surge to increased testing capacity in the last month. “We have conducted over 15, 000 Covid-19 tests a day, at most, and 9,000 -11, 000 Covid-19 tests are conducted every day on an average in mid-September. Cases are directly proportional to the number of tests. We have scaled up testing as compared to 4,000-6,000 tests per day in June when more than 1,000 cases were being reported,” a senior civic official said. The BMC has so far conducted 1.082 million Covid-19 tests across the city.

Also Read: Covid-19: India crosses 60 lakh-mark, latest million added in 11 days

Areas like Borivali, Malad, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Dadar and Kandivali that have reported over 10, 000 cases each, have also reported a significant number of active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, R central ward (Borivali) has the highest number of active cases, 2,287, among all 24 administrative wards in the city, followed by K west (Jogeshwari) which has reported 1,965 active Covid-19 cases and P north (Goregaon), which has reported 1,472 active Covid-19 cases. Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has reported 3,140 Covid-19 cases, of which only 188 are active so far.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities in the city have also increased with the total death toll reaching 8,794. However, BMC has managed to bring down the death rate from 5.7% in July to 4.4%. Senior BMC officials said that their current focus is to bring down the fatality rate through their ‘Mission Save Lives’ strategy.

tags
top news
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
UPSC Prelims 2020: UPSC says impossible to defer exam now, matter posted for Sept 30
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In