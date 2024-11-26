Delhi pollution: AQI 'severe' in some areas, overall air quality at 396 | Top updates

After marginal improvement on Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 'very poor' category by the evening due to slow winds and continued to be at the same level on Tuesday morning, with most monitoring stations recording AQI between 300 and 440. A view of foggy winter morning view amid rising air pollution. The air pollution level of Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category, (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times )

According to the SAMEER app, which offers hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index, the overall AQI at around 6:30 am on Tuesday, November 26, stood at 396. However, several monitoring stations reported an AQI of over 400 - the ‘severe’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI as follows -- 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), 401-450 (severe) and above 450 (severe plus).

Delhi air pollution | Key points

AQI in Delhi today: Of the 38 air quality-monitoring stations in Delhi, 18 reported AQI of over 400 or the ‘severe’ category at 6:30 am on Tuesday. These stations included: Anand Vihar (432), Ashok Vihar (420), Mundka (443), Rohini (432), and Vivek Vihar (432) among others.

Of the 38 air quality-monitoring stations in Delhi, 18 reported AQI of over 400 or the ‘severe’ category at 6:30 am on Tuesday. These stations included: Anand Vihar (432), Ashok Vihar (420), Mundka (443), Rohini (432), and Vivek Vihar (432) among others. Short-lived relief: On Monday, the AQI in Delhi improved marginally, with the pollution level going below the 300-mark on Monday morning. Moreover, there was finally some green in Delhi, with the Lodhi Road (IITM) monitoring station logging an AQI of 95, what the CPCB categorises as the ‘satisfactory’ level.

On Monday, the AQI in Delhi improved marginally, with the pollution level going below the 300-mark on Monday morning. Moreover, there was finally some green in Delhi, with the Lodhi Road (IITM) monitoring station logging an AQI of 95, what the CPCB categorises as the ‘satisfactory’ level. AQI levels plummet due to low winds: Thanks to low winds, the AQI that improved to 218 by 9 am on Monday rose to 377 at 7 pm. Seven of the 38 air quality-monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI levels in the "severe" category at 5:30 pm, with the number rising to 14 at 7 pm.

Thanks to low winds, the AQI that improved to 218 by 9 am on Monday rose to 377 at 7 pm. Seven of the 38 air quality-monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI levels in the "severe" category at 5:30 pm, with the number rising to 14 at 7 pm. What's causing the pollution in Delhi: The Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 16.4 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Monday. Stubble burning, another major factor, accounted for 11 per cent of the capital's pollution on Sunday. Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist, told news agency PTI that the AQI rose due to a combination of stagnant winds that have a speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour and dropping temperatures that trap pollutants close to the ground.

The Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 16.4 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Monday. Stubble burning, another major factor, accounted for 11 per cent of the capital's pollution on Sunday. Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmentalist, told news agency PTI that the AQI rose due to a combination of stagnant winds that have a speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour and dropping temperatures that trap pollutants close to the ground. Consider Physical classes in schools, says SC: Despite Delhi's air quality not making significant consistent improvement, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, noting that students are being deprived of mid-day meals and lack the means to attend virtual classes.

