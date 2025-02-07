Delhi election results 2025: Date, time and where to watch Election Commission data | Details

Delhi election results 2025: The Election Commission of India is preparing to announce the results of the Delhi assembly election, held on February 5, on Saturday. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking for a third straight term, having won the 2015 and 2020 elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to install a chief minister in the national capital after 27 years. A polling staff carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) and other election materials returns to a strong room after voting concludes for the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The Congress, which was in power till 2013 and has drawn a blank in the last two polls, will be looking to gain back some of its footprint.

As everyone awaits the critical moment, it's time to find out when and where to check the Delhi assembly election results 2025.

Delhi assembly election results 2025: When and where to check?

The Election Commission of India will provide official counting and results on its official website. The counting proceedings will begin at 8am on February 8. Anybody could check the results at ‘www.results.eci.gov.in’ to get real-time updates.

Live updates on the Delhi assembly election results 2025 will also be available on the Hindustan Times website.

Number of candidates in fray

A total of 699 candidates contested 70 assembly seats in the Delhi assembly election 2025 which election took place in a single phase on Wednesday. The three major parties in the fray were the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. A voter turnout of 60.42 per cent was recorded this time, as per ECI.

Former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal contested from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. AAP candidate and the current CM Atishi contested from the Kalkaji constituency against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

AAP's Manish Sisodia competed against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri from Jangpura seat. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain competed from Shakur Basti against BJP's Karnail Singh. Other candidates include AAp’s Amanatullah Khan and BJP’s Harish Khurana.