Delhi BJP MLAs ‘gift’ 5 autorickshaws to Kejriwal after tiff with Gujarat cop

Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:02 PM IST

Bidhuri said that among the five - one will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour is for the chief minister, two are for those who will escort him and one is for his private secretary.

Written by Manjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Delhi BJP MLAs on Thursday 'gifted' chief minister Arvind Kejriwal five autorickshaws - days after the Aam Aadmi Party leader argued with a Gujarati policeman while travelling in an autorickshaw during campaigning for the Assembly election due later this year. The BJP leaders reached the CM's Flagstaff Road residence in Delhi to give him the autorickshaws.

"Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw..." Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said, "... we are gifting him these autos to fulfil his wish of travelling in three-wheelers in Delhi."

Bidhuri said that among the five - one will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour is for the chief minister, two are for those who will escort him and one is for his private secretary.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had dinner at an autorickshaw driver's house in Ahmedabad. He was picked up from his five-star hotel by the auto driver. A heated argument broke out between the Delhi CM and a Gujarat policeman who tried to stop him from travelling in the three-wheeler citing security concerns.

During the argument, Kejriwal said, “Mai public representative hu, public me jaunga… Aap keh rahe ho public me nai jaa sakte…ye Gujarat ke security par dhabba hai ki ek mukhya mantri ko aap auto me nahi le jaa sakte (I'm a public representative and you're saying I can't travel in public… this is a taint on Gujarat's level of security).”

“Give your security to your chief minister...I don't want it,” the AAP convenor added.

Later, a policeman sat beside the auto driver and two police vehicles escorted the CM in the three-wheeler.

(With inputs from PTI)

