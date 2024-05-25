 Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

PTI
May 25, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cast the ballot along with his family members, including wife Sunita Kejriwal, at a polling booth here, and said people were voting in large numbers against "dictatorship, price rise and unemployment".

Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship
Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

Apart from his wife, Kejriwal was accompanied by his two children and father Govind Ram Kejriwal as they cast their votes at the polling booth in the Civil Lines area in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency from where Congress's JP Agarwal is contesting as an INDIA bloc candidate against the BJP's Praveen Khandelwal.

Kejriwal said his elderly mother could not join them due to health reasons. "I voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment," he said.

Taking to reporters after casting his vote, the Delhi chief minister appealed to people not to sit at their homes due to the intense summer heat and come out to vote against "dictatorship".

"I understand, people in large numbers are voting against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment because they are highly troubled," he said.

Kejriwal is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal's father Govind Ram Kejriwal told PTI Video after casting his vote, "I appeal to the Almighty to keep us safe so that we keep praying to Him."

There is a direct contest between the BJP and the INDIA bloc partners Congress and A in Delhi.

Under a 4:3 formula, the A is contesting in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates in North East, North West and Chandni chowk seats.

Incidently, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi cast their votes in New Delhi constituency from where A's Somnath Bharti is pitted against the BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date
News / India News / Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship
New Delhi
Saturday, May 25, 2024
