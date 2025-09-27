Delhi CM inaugurates shuttle parking to decongest prime Greater Kailash area | Capcity, key details

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated an automated multi-level parking facility at Greater Kailash-1 M-block Market, saying these types of initiatives would help solve the long-standing parking issue in the national capital. Calling the facility “state of the art”, CM Rekha Gupta said it was inaugurated as part of a 'Seva Pakhwada' that was observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi(X/Rekha Gupta)

Calling the facility “state of the art”, CM Gupta said it was inaugurated as part of a 'Seva Pakhwada' (Service Fortnight) that was observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that fell on September 17.

She shared glimpses of the inauguration in an X post.

“Our government assures all MLAs, councillors, and market associations that there will never be any shortage of funds for public facilities and development works. Modern projects like shuttle and puzzle parking will provide a permanent solution to Delhi's parking problems,” a part of her post in Hindi read.

Details on the shuttle-type parking facility

Developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the new automated parking facility is a shuttle-type facility that is touted to help reduce traffic congestion in the Greater Kailash area of New Delhi. The ₹63.7 crore project is expected to accommodate 399 vehicles in one of the busiest local shopping centres in South Delhi.

A shuttle system is an automated parking solution that uses driverless shuttles and lifts to transport vehicles to and from designated parking spaces.

The driver enters the designated drop-off point, and then the system automatically moves the vehicle to a suitable slot in a multi-level structure by a shuttle moving horizontally on rails and a lift moving vertically.

This system maximises space, offers high-density storage, and provides a contactless parking experience. All in all, it has everything that a city like Delhi needs for its parking woes

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the parking facility in the Greater Kailash I M Block market gives people a safe and organised parking option. She further said shuttle service and puzzle parking systems would address long-standing parking issues in Delhi.

Several dignitaries attended the inauguration event, including Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, and MLA Shikha Rai.