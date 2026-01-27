Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ₹327cr projects for slum clusters on Republic Day

Later, after her interaction with slum dwellers, Gupta wrote on X in Hindi, “On this sacred occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the chief minister unfurled the national flag at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan and paid homage to the architects of the Constitution and the brave freedom fighters. This day inspires us to further strengthen our commitment to the ideals of the Constitution, our duties, and the cause of nation-building.”

The announced projects focus on basic civic infrastructure within jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters, including the construction of public convenience complexes and cement concrete roads and lanes. Officials stated that of the approved ₹327 crore, works amounting to ₹144 crore have already been awarded and are underway.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta marked Republic Day on Monday by inaugurating development projects worth ₹327 crore for the city’s slum clusters and sharing a meal with residents at her residence, asserting her government’s commitment to improving living conditions in these settlements.

“January 26 is not merely a date, but a symbol of India’s self-respect, democratic consciousness and complete sovereignty,” she said.

Gupta recalled that after Independence on August 15, 1947, India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, declaring itself a nation of the people, by the people and for the people.

Paying tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, she said the Tricolour was not inherited but earned through countless sacrifices.

Hitting out at the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta accused the previous administration of treating JJ dwellers merely as a vote bank. She alleged that it had consistently created an atmosphere of fear among slum residents and failed to provide them with basic civic amenities despite making tall promises.

Officials said projects worth approximately ₹327 crore had been approved, of which works amounting to ₹144 crore had already been awarded. The projects include the construction of public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) roads and lanes in JJ clusters.

During the event, Gupta held detailed discussions on the issues and requirements of JJ residents and assured them that the government was working with complete dedication to improve their quality of life.

Highlighting the contribution of slum residents to the city’s growth, Gupta said workers living in slum clusters had played a significant role in Delhi’s development.

“It is my government’s objective to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile of society,” the chief minister said.

Accusing former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of living in a lavish “sheesh mahal” worth crores of rupees, she said her government considered the struggles of ordinary citizens as its own and remained devoted to serving them round the clock.

₹ 700 crore for slum redevelopment Gupta said the Delhi government had earmarked a dedicated budget of ₹700 crore for JJ development, under which work related to basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare was being fast-tracked.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to ensure essential works such as drains, roads, toilets, parks and settlement development centres in JJ areas to free residents from inhumane living conditions.

“These works have been prioritised and are being implemented at a rapid pace, with several projects inaugurated on the occasion of Republic Day,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said sharing a meal with JJ residents at her residence and inaugurating projects for them was particularly inspiring for the government.

Facilities such as Atal Canteens, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and dedicated health and nutrition services, which were earlier not available specifically for JJ residents, are now being ensured, Gupta added.