Delhi cold wave: Capital sees season’s coldest day at 4.9 degrees; braces for chill

Cold wave in north India: Delhi experienced the season's coldest morning on Wednesday, December 11, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum of 4.9 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung and 6.2 degrees Celsius in Palam. Commuters brave the morning chill and fog at Dwarka , in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi, and the morning chill persisted until around 9am. According to the IMD, smog and mist conditions, coupled with surface winds from the northwest at speeds of 8-10 kmph, contributed to the temperature drop.

Visuals from India Gate showed cyclists enjoying the weather, with one cyclist telling ANI that the weather in the capital had changed, and the sky had cleared.

The IMD forecast for December 11 suggests a mainly clear sky. Predominant surface winds are expected from the northwest at speeds under 8 kmph during the morning, accompanied by smog or mist. Wind speeds may increase to under 12 kmph in the afternoon before slowing again in the evening and night. Smog or mist is likely to persist during the evening and night.

For December 12, a similar clear sky is predicted. Surface winds from the northwest will likely remain under 8 kmph in the morning, with smog or mist expected. Wind speeds may increase to 10-12 kmph in the afternoon and decrease again to under 8 kmph in the evening and night. Smog or mist is likely during the evening and night.

Delhi's AQI today

As of 7 am on Wednesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 209, categorised as 'poor,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Certain areas also reported 'poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 218, Ashok Vihar at 227, Dwarka at 250, and IGI Airport at 218. However, some locations registered 'moderate' AQI levels, including Aya Nagar at 148, Burari Crossing at 187, Chandni Chowk at 181, and DTU at 165, as per CPCB data.

On Tuesday, the city's AQI was measured at 224 by 8 a.m., remaining in the 'poor' category. On Monday, air quality in Delhi also fell into the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog reducing visibility in several areas.

AQI ranges are classified as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

IMD's prediction for cold wave conditions