Delhi cold wave: Capital sees season’s coldest day at 4.9 degrees; braces for chill
Cold wave in north India: The IMD forecasts a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2°C over northwest India in the next 24 hours.
Cold wave in north India: Delhi experienced the season's coldest morning on Wednesday, December 11, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum of 4.9 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung and 6.2 degrees Celsius in Palam.
A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi, and the morning chill persisted until around 9am. According to the IMD, smog and mist conditions, coupled with surface winds from the northwest at speeds of 8-10 kmph, contributed to the temperature drop.
Visuals from India Gate showed cyclists enjoying the weather, with one cyclist telling ANI that the weather in the capital had changed, and the sky had cleared.
The IMD forecast for December 11 suggests a mainly clear sky. Predominant surface winds are expected from the northwest at speeds under 8 kmph during the morning, accompanied by smog or mist. Wind speeds may increase to under 12 kmph in the afternoon before slowing again in the evening and night. Smog or mist is likely to persist during the evening and night.
For December 12, a similar clear sky is predicted. Surface winds from the northwest will likely remain under 8 kmph in the morning, with smog or mist expected. Wind speeds may increase to 10-12 kmph in the afternoon and decrease again to under 8 kmph in the evening and night. Smog or mist is likely during the evening and night.
Delhi's AQI today
As of 7 am on Wednesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 209, categorised as 'poor,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Certain areas also reported 'poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 218, Ashok Vihar at 227, Dwarka at 250, and IGI Airport at 218. However, some locations registered 'moderate' AQI levels, including Aya Nagar at 148, Burari Crossing at 187, Chandni Chowk at 181, and DTU at 165, as per CPCB data.
On Tuesday, the city's AQI was measured at 224 by 8 a.m., remaining in the 'poor' category. On Monday, air quality in Delhi also fell into the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog reducing visibility in several areas.
AQI ranges are classified as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).
IMD's prediction for cold wave conditions
- The India Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2°C over northwest India in the next 24 hours, with no major change thereafter.
- East India is expected to experience a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over the next 24 hours, with no significant change afterwards.
- West India may see a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next four days.
- Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on December 11, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh between December 11-13, and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh from December 11-14.
- Cold day conditions are expected in isolated parts of Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on December 11.
- Ground frost conditions are likely in isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 11 and 12.
- Dense fog conditions are anticipated late at night or early morning on December 11 in isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, and in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.