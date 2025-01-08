Delhi cold wave to intensify with temperatures set to plummet to 5 degrees this week

As northern India continues to battle adverse weather conditions, Delhi is set to experience a significant drop in temperatures this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) department predicting a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius by Friday. Delhi weather: People sitting around a bonfire to warm themselves by fire on cold winter morning at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, the IMD released a seven-day forecast for Delhi indicating that the minimum temperature will start dipping on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature was 10.5°C, 3.6°C higher than the usual for this time of year. Relative humidity ranged between 87% and 92% during the day.

Delhi's air quality improves, GRAP-3 revoked

While temperatures continue to drop down in Delhi and NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the AQI had been lingering in the 'inferior' category for the past week.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 335 in the "very poor" category.

Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Dense fog in Delhi

Meanwhile, heavy and dense fog, which enveloped Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday, drastically reduced visibility to 150 meters and delayed 25 trains.

The IMD reported that the minimum visibility was recorded at 500 meters at Safdarjung, while at Palam, it was as low as 150 meters between 5 and 5:30 am, before improving to 700 meters by 8:30 am.

(With PTI inputs)