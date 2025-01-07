Delhi weather today: Dense fog, poor air quality delay 25 trains

A cold wave swept across Delhi on Tuesday morning, bringing freezing temperatures and icy winds, which led to dense fog covering the city. The weather department predicted that the maximum temperature for the day would reach 19 degree Celsius. Commuters ride along a street amid fog, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi(Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

The dense fog disrupted railway services, causing delays for around 25 trains, including Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, and Mewar Express, according to News18.

The delays caused long waits at stations for commuters and visitors, who were unsure if their trains would arrive on time.

In addition to the suspension of train services, the fog in Delhi had a significant effect on road traffic, making it difficult for drivers to manoeuvre through the foggy streets, as reported by ANI.

"Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Most areas could anticipate smog and mild fog, with isolated areas seeing intense fog in the morning, the department stated.

Images on social media revealed a reduced layer of fog, making it easier to see in the morning.

According to Central Pollution Control Board statistics, the national capital's air quality is "very poor," with an AQI of 310 recorded at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. For the previous three days, Delhi's AQI had been falling into the "very poor" category.

The categories for an AQI are as follows: 0–50 for "good," 51–100 for "satisfactory," 101–200 for "moderate," 201-300 for "poor," 301–400 for "very poor," and 401–500 for "severe."

The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, as reported by PTI.

According to the weather office, there will be a lot of fog during the day, and the highest temperature is predicted to be about 19 degrees Celsius.