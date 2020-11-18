Delhi congress leaders take out tractor yatra against farm laws

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:58 IST

Delhi congress leaders and workers took out a ‘Kissan Adhikar Tractor Yatra’ in rural pockets of north west Delhi on Wednesday, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the farm sector reform laws.

The tractor procession started from Kanjhawla and was stopped by the police at Qutubgarh village, alleged party leaders.

The “anti-farmer” bills passed by Parliament will hurt and weaken peasants in the country, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

“Congress is completely with the farmers to save their interests and demands that the Modi government withdraw the farm laws enacted by its government,” he said.

Delhi congress leader Parvez Alam said hundreds of farmers participated in the yatra. He said the 15-km long tractor yatra covering villages from Kanjhawla to Barwala, was stopped by the police at Qutubgarh.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will destroy the minimum support price mechanism, end Agricultural Produce Market Committees and allow corporates to arm-twist them. The government, however, has been saying that these laws will raise farmers’ income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.