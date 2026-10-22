Delhi content creator Amir Shokeen under fire over racial abuse of Tripura youth, Union minister vows action: 'This evil man'

The content creator allegedly calls the youth “Chinese" and compares his appearance to pop star Michael Jackson and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and makes fun of Tripura's name.

In the video, Shokeen is heard making offensive comments about the youth's appearance and regional identity after learning that he is from Tripura. HT could not independently establish when or where the incident occurred.

The content creator, Amir Shokeen, later shared videos on Instagram apologising for the incident. He claimed that it was a scripted performance and that the youth featured in it was a “known person”.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday condemned the alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura by a Delhi-based content creator after videos surfaced on social media. Rijiju said the police would teach the “evil man” a "hard lesson".

The video also shows Shokeen making offensive gestures and touching the youth inappropriately while portraying the interaction as online comedy.

Union minister, Tripura CM vow action In a post on X, Rijiju said there was a delay in filing an official complaint but vowed that the accused would face action.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," he said.

"People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," the minister added.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha asked the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the incident. "CM Manik Saha has directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. Law will take its course of action," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Tripura assembly, CPI(M)’s Jitendra Chaudhury also urged the Delhi Police to take immediate action against the content creator. "Arrest him. Prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. Make an example so loud and so clear that no one ever dares to insult Tripura and the Tiprasa ever again," Chaudhury said.