Home / India News / Delhi couple de-boarded from Rajdhani after Covid-19 home quarantine seal found on husband

Delhi couple de-boarded from Rajdhani after Covid-19 home quarantine seal found on husband

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi A couple was de-boarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train at Kazipet station in Telangana on Saturday morning after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband’s hand, the Indian Railways authorities said.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet station in Telangana at 9:45 am, a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark — authorities are putting on suspected novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases — on the husband’s hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board the train, the rail authorities said.

The train was briefly detained at Kazipet, and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised at Kazipet and was locked, the officials said.

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.

(with agency inputs)

