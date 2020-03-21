Delhi couple de-boarded from Rajdhani after Covid-19 home quarantine seal found on husband

india

New Delhi A couple was de-boarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train at Kazipet station in Telangana on Saturday morning after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband’s hand, the Indian Railways authorities said.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad on Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet station in Telangana at 9:45 am, a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark — authorities are putting on suspected novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases — on the husband’s hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board the train, the rail authorities said.

The train was briefly detained at Kazipet, and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised at Kazipet and was locked, the officials said.

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.

