Delhi court frames charges against Kuldeep Sengar for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:17 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar along with three Uttar Pradesh police personnel and five others for falsely implicating Unnao survivor’s father in a case of possessing illegal firearms. The survivor’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmesh Sharma said, “...he was allegedly falsely implicated, he was sent to judicial custody where he allegedly died. Whether there was intention.... it is all a matter of trial.”

The court was also of the opinion that the custodial death case should be clubbed with the case of falsely implicating rape survivor’s father. The court is yet to rule on the framing of charges against all accused persons in the two cases, in which they would be put on trial. The court said the circumstances of the death of the survivor’s father is a matter of trial. A detailed order under which all the accused would be tried is awaited.

The ASJ said that there was a ‘ series of acts with a larger conspiracy ‘ to prevent the survivor’s father from pursuing the complaint.

The Uttar Pradesh MLA has been in jail for the past more than 14 months. After the rape survivor’s road accident near Rae Bareli on August 1, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:37 IST