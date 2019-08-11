Father’s death & arms case: Unnao rape survivor’s counsel seeks one trial

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:08 IST

The Unnao rape survivor’s counsel on Saturday sought a single trial for the false implication of the survivor’s father in an Arms Act case, and his subsequent death in custody in April 2018, arguing that they be seen as part of the same offense.

Appearing for the mother of the survivor, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra asked that expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his younger brother, Atul Singh Sengar be tried for the father’s death in judicial custody.

The court reserved its order on framing of charges for next week.

The survivor’s father was reportedly beaten up by Sengar’s aides and put in jail for allegedly possessing a weapon without a license on April 3, 2018. He died of his injuries six days later, while in judicial custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sengar, his brother and eight others, including two Sub Inspectors of an Unnao police station, for imprisoning the survivor’s father on false charges of possession of an unlicensed country made pistol and live cartridges.

“The unnatural death of the father was due to the fact that he was badly beaten up and was not given proper medical care in custody. The role of the Sengars should be investigated,” Mishra said.

The public prosecutor appearing for the CBI however told the court of additional sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma that no evidence has been found against the four-time Unnao MLA for him to be named as an accused in the death in custody case.

“Till now, the CBI did not find anything against the MLA to be a common accused. If, during the trial, the agency finds any evidence against the duo, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed,” senior Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu said.

During the proceedings, the court was also informed by the probe agency that “satisfactory” boarding and lodging arrangements were made for the rape survivor’s family, even as the survivor is recovering after a car crash on July 28, in which her aunt was killed and lawyer grievously injured.

On Friday, the court framed charges against Sengar, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, under sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, besides sections 376, 366 among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the special court to complete the trial of all related cases pertaining to the Unnao rape.

