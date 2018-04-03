Delhi court keeps thieves in jail for having ‘no fear of God’

A Delhi court has upheld the conviction of two persons by a magisterial court in a temple theft case, saying the duo had “no fear of God”.

The sessions court ordered the duo, who stole silver articles from a temple in south east Delhi, to remain in jail for six months.

The court’s decision came on the appeal of the two convicts – Mahender and Charanjeet – against the magisterial court order sentencing them to six-month imprisonment for stealing silver articles from Sai Baba temple in East Kidwai Nagar in south east Delhi.

“I concur with the observations of trial court that conduct of the appellants (convicts) in possessing stolen property belonging to the temple shows that they have no fear of law and God. In order to discourage that conduct, it is necessary that the sentencing should be in proportion,” additional sessions judge Neera Bharihoke said.

The sessions court also refused to quash the jail term awarded to them.

“I have also perused the testimony of all the witnesses of the prosecution and found them to be trustworthy and reliable witnesses. They have corroborated each other on material points and their testimonies have also remained unshattered and unshaken in their cross-examination,” the judge said.

It also rejected the contention of the convicts that there were no independent witnesses, saying it was not fatal to the prosecution’s case.

According to the prosecution, a complaint was lodged by Trilok Nath Dhir, president of Shri Hindu Dharam Pracharini Sabha, in June, 2012 that the duo had stolen over one kg silver articles from the temple.

The duo was arrested in July that year under Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.

The magisterial court had on August18, 2015 held them guilty and sentenced them to six months imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500 each.