e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi court rejects gang-rape convicts’ petitions, day before hanging

Delhi court rejects gang-rape convicts’ petitions, day before hanging

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad opposed the application saying the curative petition of one of the convicts Pawan Gupta has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
The convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.(PTI Photo)
         

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, seeking a stay on their execution.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the convicts, apprised the court about the pending cases in different courts and sought a stay on the execution due to the impact of coronavirus spread on the functioning of courts.

“Show me the law which impedes the execution of the death warrant at this stage,” Judge Dharmendra Rana said.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad opposed the application saying the curative petition of one of the convicts Pawan Gupta has been rejected by the Supreme Court, and a second mercy plea of Gupta and another convict Akshay Singh Thakur has not been entertained by the President.

“All the pending application are not their (convicts) legal remedies provided by the Constitution of India. He (AP Singh) can move any number of applications before various courts. But these are not the legal remedies. They have exhausted and availed all their remedies,” Ahmad told the court.

Thakur’s wife fainted outside the court after the order. “We were living with the hope that we will get justice but we are being killed everyday for the past seven years,” she said.

The Delhi court order came a day before the four convicts - Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta - are scheduled to be hanged. On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: Railways suspends travel concessions
Coronavirus Live: Railways suspends travel concessions
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news