Delhi Covid-19 vaccine third phase starts tomorrow: All you need to know

The third round of Covid-19 vaccination drive against the viral disease will commence tomorrow in Delhi, the health department said on Sunday.

This phase of Covid-19 vaccination will include those who are above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities in the age group of 45-59 years. India had launched the world's biggest vaccination drive on 16 January by first inoculating healthcare workers in the first phase and frontline line workers in the ongoing second phase respectively.

Here is all you need to know:

Who will be vaccinated?

From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday.

Which comorbidities are included?

The co-morbidities which have been prioritised include diabetes, heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, post-cardiac transplant, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, a severe respiratory disease with hospitalisation in the last two years, primary immunodeficiency diseases/HIV infection and angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

Where can I get vaccinated free of cost?

The inoculation drive by the Centre will be held in government and private hospitals. The vaccine will be administered free of cost at government centres.

Where can I pay and get vaccinated?

Those who wish to get inoculated at a private hospital will have to pay for their dose. Private hospitals have been allowed to charge up to ₹250 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

How can I register myself for the vaccination?

The simplified one-page certificate of comorbidity has to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC).

In advance self-registration, beneficiaries need to download the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu etc. This will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID vaccination centres with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

Can I go to a center and get registered for the vaccine?

The facility of on-site registration is not available in Delhi for now.

Which vaccines are being given in India?

India has two Covid-19 vaccine candidates - Covishield and COVAXIN which have received emergency use authorisation from the national drugs regulator.







