Delhi disaster control rooms to have officials from multiple departments

Delhi to strengthen disaster response coordination The Delhi government will deploy officials from various stakeholder departments at disaster management control rooms to improve coordination and ensure a faster response during emergencies, officials familiar with the matter said. The decisions were taken at a recent meeting of the Delhi State Executive Committee. (iStock | File)

The decisions were taken at a recent meeting of the Delhi State Executive Committee, which reviewed measures to strengthen the capital’s disaster preparedness and response mechanism.

The State Executive Committee is responsible for the preparation of Disaster Management Plan and is headed by the Chief Secretary with officials from multiple departments like Home, Revenue, Finance, etc serving as its members.

Officials said the presence of representatives from different departments at control rooms would help streamline communication, facilitate quicker decision-making and ensure coordinated action during disasters. The move is aimed at reducing delays in the flow of information and improving coordination among agencies involved in rescue, relief and emergency management, officials said.

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Radio communication systems for emergencies Another key decision taken at the meeting was to strengthen radio communication systems for disaster response, following concerns over the lack of reliable communication during emergencies.

Officials said the existing dependence on mobile phone technology could pose challenges during disasters, when mobile networks may become congested or disrupted, affecting coordination among emergency response teams. A dedicated radio communication system is expected to provide a more reliable alternative for communication between officials and field personnel during such situations.

As part of the initiative, the Delhi Police will procure radio communication devices on behalf of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The equipment is expected to strengthen communication between agencies and enable officials to coordinate operations more effectively during emergencies.

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Reliable communication is considered critical during disasters, as response teams need to exchange real-time information on the situation on the ground, coordinate rescue operations and mobilise resources without delay, explained an official.

Addressing Delhi’s disaster risks The decisions assume significance for Delhi, which faces multiple disaster risks, including urban flooding, fires, building collapses and other emergencies that require coordinated action by several government agencies.

Officials said strengthening institutional coordination and communication infrastructure would help improve the city’s overall disaster management capabilities.