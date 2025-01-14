Delhi election: BJP alleges irregularities in electoral rolls, meets EC officials

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that more than five lakh new voter applications have been filed in recent days, including several voters that raised “suspicions”. New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with party leaders Bansuri Swaraj and Om Pathak speaks with the media after meeting Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva along with party MP Bansuri Swaraj and leader Om Pathak met Election Commission officials, and highlighted the grievances.

"We found out that a significant number of these applicants are aged 80 years or above. How can an 80-year-old person not have a voter identity card until now? Who are these people?" PTI quoted Sachdeva as saying.

The BJP leader also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal applied to get the names of 44 voters associated with a Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg deleted.

"Kejriwal has filed an application to get the names of 44 voters of a Valmiki temple deleted. These people have been staying there for 22 years. He is anti-Dalit," Sachdeva claimed.

He also accused the AAP of targeting employees working in MPs' residences, who live in government quarters, by filing applications to get their votes deleted.

"We have demanded an inquiry into all these matters and action against those threatening the Purvanchali brothers and sisters or members of the Valmiki community," Sachdeva said.

AAP alleged voters' names deletion

The Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing the BJP of registering fake voters in the capital ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Kejriwal said,"It appears that several Union and Cabinet ministers are involved in this malpractice. I urge the Election Commission to immediately register a criminal FIR against those responsible and take strict action to prevent such blatant attempts at subverting the democratic process.

It is inconceivable how such a high number of voters could have suddenly applied to be transferred to these properties without planning by the highest levels of BJP leadership."

(With PTI inputs)