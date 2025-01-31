Menu Explore
Delhi election: Over 900 cases of MCC breach registered

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Delhi polls: Over 900 cases of violation of MCC registered

More than 900 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, an official said on Friday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 30.
The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 30.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 30.

A total of 29,172 people have been arrested during this period under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 916 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 426 illegal firearms and 487 cartridges with 439 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said.

The police have also seized 99,285 litres of liquor and arrested 1,194 people, 166.993 kg of drugs worth over 75.4 crore with more than 1,200 banned injections and arrested 162 people so far.

The law enforcement agencies have also seized 10.10 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.

