Delhi election results: New Delhi, Mehrauli among closely contested seats with narrow leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are locked in a tight contest to form the next government in Delhi. While the BJP surged ahead as counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the AAP is slowly narrowing the gap. According to early trends, the BJP is leading on 39 seats, while the AAP is ahead on 31. The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to win for a third consecutive time in Delhi assembly elections.

A party needs to win 36 or more seats to win the Delhi assembly elections.

Several of the contests are currently too close and the tide could swing either way as more votes are counted.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 386 votes from the New Delhi seat. However, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,635 votes.

Delhi election results: Full list of close contests

Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin MEHRAULI 45 MAHENDER CHAUDHARY Aam Aadmi Party GAJENDER SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 107 TIMARPUR 3 SURINDER PAL SINGH (BITTOO) Aam Aadmi Party SURYA PRAKASH KHATRI Bharatiya Janata Party 112 GANDHI NAGAR 61 NAVEEN CHAUDHARY (DEEPU) Aam Aadmi Party ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY Bharatiya Janata Party 192 NEW DELHI 40 PARVESH SAHIB SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party ARVIND KEJRIWAL Aam Aadmi Party 238 DELHI CANTT 38 VIRENDER SINGH KADIAN Aam Aadmi Party BHUVAN TANWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 933 SANGAM VIHAR 49 CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party DINESH MOHANIYA Aam Aadmi Party 995 GOKALPUR 68 PRAVEEN NIMESH Bharatiya Janata Party SURENDRA KUMAR Aam Aadmi Party 1060 PALAM 37 KULDEEP SOLANKI Bharatiya Janata Party JOGINDER SOLANKI Aam Aadmi Party 1439 KALKAJI 51 RAMESH BIDHURI Bharatiya Janata Party ATISHI Aam Aadmi Party 1635 MODEL TOWN 18 AKHILESH PATI TRIPATHI Aam Aadmi Party ASHOK GOEL Bharatiya Janata Party 1810 SEEMAPURI 63 KU. RINKU Bharatiya Janata Party VEER SINGH DHINGAN Aam Aadmi Party 1826 PATEL NAGAR 24 PRAVESH RATN Aam Aadmi Party RAAJ KUMAR ANAND Bharatiya Janata Party 1967 View All Prev Next

BJP ahead, but AAP narrows gap

The BJP raced ahead in early trends, with its candidates leading on over 40 seats an hour after Election Commission began counting of votes at 8 am. The BJP was leading in 43 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) narrowed gap and was leading in over 30 seats at 11 am.

With early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

BJP hoping to prevent AAP hattrick

The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and the 2020 polls by whopping majorities.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.