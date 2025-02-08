Menu Explore
Delhi election results: New Delhi, Mehrauli among closely contested seats with narrow leads

ByAbhimanyu Kulkarni
Feb 08, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Delhi election results: Several of the contests are currently too close and the tide could swing either BJP or AAP's way as more votes are counted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are locked in a tight contest to form the next government in Delhi. While the BJP surged ahead as counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the AAP is slowly narrowing the gap. According to early trends, the BJP is leading on 39 seats, while the AAP is ahead on 31.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to win for a third consecutive time in Delhi assembly elections.
Track Delhi election results live updates here.

A party needs to win 36 or more seats to win the Delhi assembly elections.

Several of the contests are currently too close and the tide could swing either way as more votes are counted.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 386 votes from the New Delhi seat. However, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,635 votes.

Delhi election results: Full list of close contests

ConstituencyConst. No.Leading CandidateLeading PartyTrailing CandidateTrailing PartyMargin
MEHRAULI45MAHENDER CHAUDHARYAam Aadmi PartyGAJENDER SINGH YADAVBharatiya Janata Party107
TIMARPUR3SURINDER PAL SINGH (BITTOO)Aam Aadmi PartySURYA PRAKASH KHATRIBharatiya Janata Party112
GANDHI NAGAR61NAVEEN CHAUDHARY (DEEPU)Aam Aadmi PartyARVINDER SINGH LOVELYBharatiya Janata Party192
NEW DELHI40PARVESH SAHIB SINGHBharatiya Janata PartyARVIND KEJRIWALAam Aadmi Party238
DELHI CANTT38VIRENDER SINGH KADIANAam Aadmi PartyBHUVAN TANWARBharatiya Janata Party933
SANGAM VIHAR49CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARYBharatiya Janata PartyDINESH MOHANIYAAam Aadmi Party995
GOKALPUR68PRAVEEN NIMESHBharatiya Janata PartySURENDRA KUMARAam Aadmi Party1060
PALAM37KULDEEP SOLANKIBharatiya Janata PartyJOGINDER SOLANKIAam Aadmi Party1439
KALKAJI51RAMESH BIDHURIBharatiya Janata PartyATISHIAam Aadmi Party1635
MODEL TOWN18AKHILESH PATI TRIPATHIAam Aadmi PartyASHOK GOELBharatiya Janata Party1810
SEEMAPURI63KU. RINKUBharatiya Janata PartyVEER SINGH DHINGANAam Aadmi Party1826
PATEL NAGAR24PRAVESH RATNAam Aadmi PartyRAAJ KUMAR ANANDBharatiya Janata Party1967

BJP ahead, but AAP narrows gap

The BJP raced ahead in early trends, with its candidates leading on over 40 seats an hour after Election Commission began counting of votes at 8 am. The BJP was leading in 43 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) narrowed gap and was leading in over 30 seats at 11 am.

With early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

BJP hoping to prevent AAP hattrick

The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and the 2020 polls by whopping majorities.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.

