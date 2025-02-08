Delhi election results: New Delhi, Mehrauli among closely contested seats with narrow leads
Delhi election results: Several of the contests are currently too close and the tide could swing either BJP or AAP's way as more votes are counted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are locked in a tight contest to form the next government in Delhi. While the BJP surged ahead as counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the AAP is slowly narrowing the gap. According to early trends, the BJP is leading on 39 seats, while the AAP is ahead on 31.
A party needs to win 36 or more seats to win the Delhi assembly elections.
Several of the contests are currently too close and the tide could swing either way as more votes are counted.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 386 votes from the New Delhi seat. However, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,635 votes.
Delhi election results: Full list of close contests
|Constituency
|Const. No.
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Trailing Candidate
|Trailing Party
|Margin
|MEHRAULI
|45
|MAHENDER CHAUDHARY
|Aam Aadmi Party
|GAJENDER SINGH YADAV
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|107
|TIMARPUR
|3
|SURINDER PAL SINGH (BITTOO)
|Aam Aadmi Party
|SURYA PRAKASH KHATRI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|112
|GANDHI NAGAR
|61
|NAVEEN CHAUDHARY (DEEPU)
|Aam Aadmi Party
|ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|192
|NEW DELHI
|40
|PARVESH SAHIB SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ARVIND KEJRIWAL
|Aam Aadmi Party
|238
|DELHI CANTT
|38
|VIRENDER SINGH KADIAN
|Aam Aadmi Party
|BHUVAN TANWAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|933
|SANGAM VIHAR
|49
|CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|DINESH MOHANIYA
|Aam Aadmi Party
|995
|GOKALPUR
|68
|PRAVEEN NIMESH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SURENDRA KUMAR
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1060
|PALAM
|37
|KULDEEP SOLANKI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|JOGINDER SOLANKI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1439
|KALKAJI
|51
|RAMESH BIDHURI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|ATISHI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1635
|MODEL TOWN
|18
|AKHILESH PATI TRIPATHI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|ASHOK GOEL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1810
|SEEMAPURI
|63
|KU. RINKU
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|VEER SINGH DHINGAN
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1826
|PATEL NAGAR
|24
|PRAVESH RATN
|Aam Aadmi Party
|RAAJ KUMAR ANAND
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1967
BJP ahead, but AAP narrows gap
The BJP raced ahead in early trends, with its candidates leading on over 40 seats an hour after Election Commission began counting of votes at 8 am. The BJP was leading in 43 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) narrowed gap and was leading in over 30 seats at 11 am.
With early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.
"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.
BJP hoping to prevent AAP hattrick
The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and the 2020 polls by whopping majorities.
The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.
Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.