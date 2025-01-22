Delhi fog: 9 trains, several flights delayed; IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm today

Foggy weather conditions in Delhi led to the delay of nine trains and several flights at the Indira Gandhi International or IGI Airport on Wednesday. The national capital recorded a temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius as of 8am. The delay time of the nine trains due to dense fog ranged between 70 minutes and 200 minutes. (Parveen Kumar/HT File)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature for the day is likely to settle at 11 degree Celsius, while the maximum to expected to hover around 22 degree Celsius.

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain with thunderstorms during the evening and night hours.

IMD said that smog or moderate dog was expected to develop in most during the early morning hours on Wednesday, with dense fog likely at isolated places.

Meanwhile, several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, news agency ANI reported.

At least 9 trains at various stations in Delhi were also running late due to the fog, the news agency said.

Train name - Delayed by (time)

Brahmaputra Mail - 112 mins Poorva Express - 74 mins Purushottam Express - 215 mins GCT ANVT SF Express - 112 mins Vaishali Express - 90 mins Kalindi Express - 196 mins S Kranti SUP Express - 91 mins Vikramshila Express - 179 mins SNSI Kalka Express - 60 mins

Delhi weather forecast today

Additionally, the predominant surface wind on Wednesday is likely to blow from the north at a speed of less than 6 kmph in the morning, the IMD said.

In the afternoon, the wind speed is likely to increase to 8 kmph from the northeast, before gradually falling down to less than 6 kmph from the northwest by evening and night. During these hours as well, Delhi is expected to have shallow fog.

According to the 'Sameer app', the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital as of 8 am was recorded at 262, with places like Anand Vihar at 305, RK Puram at 278 and Najafgarh at 248.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

(with ANI, PTI inputs)