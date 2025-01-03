Menu Explore
Delhi fog: Over 100 flights delayed at IGI airport; IndiGo, SpiceJet caution passengers

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2025 11:32 AM IST

On social media, IndiGo and low-cost carrier SpiceJet also cautioned against weather delays.

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to dense fog amid cold wave conditions across north India, news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

An IndiGo aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)
An IndiGo aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)

The official, however, said that despite the dense fog resulting in low visibility in Delhi, no flights have been diverted so far.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35am.

The CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Thick smog engulfs Delhi

Thick smog engulfed Delhi, prompting warnings of possible flight disruptions from airport and airline officials, as worsening air quality cut visibility to zero in some areas.

Delhi, battling smog and poor air quality since the beginning of winter, ranked third among the world's most polluted capitals in Friday's live rankings by Swiss group IQAir.

On social media, IndiGo and low-cost carrier SpiceJet also cautioned against weather delays.

Delays averaged eight minutes for 20 flights by 10:14am, aviation website FlightRadar24 said.

Some train services in the capital were also delayed, media said.

New Delhi's air quality was rated "very poor" on Friday, with an index score of 351, the country's top pollution control body said, well beyond the levels from zero to 50 that it considers "good".

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
