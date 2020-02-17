e-paper
Delhi gang rape case convict Mukesh Singh refuses to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
December 2012 Delhi gang rape case convict Mukesh Singh
December 2012 Delhi gang rape case convict Mukesh Singh(HT File Photo )
         

Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the December 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, told the court on Monday that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was also informed that another death row convict in the case, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.

The court is hearing applications moved by the victim’s parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

