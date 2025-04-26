Delhi govt enforces Centre's order, directs Pakistani nationals to leave after Pahalgam attack: Rekha Gupta

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that her administration was strictly enforcing the Centre’s directive to ensure that no Pakistani nationals remain in India beyond the official deadline. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government will ensure that no Pakistani nationals remain in India beyond the official deadline.(HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader's remark follows a sweeping order issued by the Indian government revoking all visas granted to Pakistani citizens effective April 27.

The Centre's move was in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Pahalgam attack live: Unprovoked firing by Pakistan across LoC, Indian Army retaliates

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, has revoked all Visas issued to Pakistani Nationals, except Medical, Diplomatic & Long-Term visas, with effect from 27th April, 2025. The existing medical visas shall also stand invalid after the 29th of April, 2025," Gupta wrote on X.

"No new visas will be issued to Pakistani Nationals henceforward. The Delhi Government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders. Every violation is being sincerely tracked, and necessary action will follow," she added.

The Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas and diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah mocks PM Modi’s vow to track, punish terrorists, calls Pahalgam attack 'central intelligence failure'

However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

Amit Shah speaks to all chief ministers

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday reached out to chief ministers across the country and directed them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories, and instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

The Centre has also advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home as soon as possible.

The government's action is seen as part of a broader national security initiative, with officials emphasising the need for strict enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies to carry out the directive effectively.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini on Centre's orders

Acting on the Centre's directions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed deputy commissioners and police superintendents to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in the state beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

The Haryana CM also directed officials to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in the state.

At a high-level meeting held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat with senior officials on Friday, Saini condemned the terror attack and discussed several key issues related to it, a statement said.