‘Can’t be permitted’: Delhi HC declines plea Kunal Kamra’s plea against flying ban

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:15 IST

Delhi High Court on Friday declined to hear comedian Kunal Kamra’s plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by IndiGo, Air Vistara and other airlines after he allegedly heckled a television journalist in January, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, the high court disapproved of Kunal Kamra’s heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight and said: “this kind of behaviour cannot be permitted”.

IndiGo had banned Kamra on January 28 for heckling Goswami aboard its Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had then advised airlines to not entertain such behaviour.

Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet also followed suit after that.

On Friday, Air Vistara became the latest airline to ban Kamra after an IndiGo inquiry found him guilty of heckling Goswami. The airline wrote to Kamra about the ban.

“Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR (civil aviation rules) and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until April 27, 2020,” said Vistara spokesperson.

Kamra tweeted about the ban by Air Vistara on Friday.

“Air Vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering…” he said.